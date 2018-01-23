How actor David Harbour got Greenpeace to let him dance with penguins

Image copyright Getty Images

If you're a Hollywood actor, sometimes you can use your massive wealth, or power and influence, to make your dreams a reality.

But Stranger Things actor David Barbour turned to the power of social media to try to make his wish to dance with penguins come true.

And the people answered his call!

Confused? Well this is the heart-warming story of how the actor got his 'happy feet'!

He offered Greenpeace a challenge...

Well if you don't ask, you don't get!

Feeling inspired by penguins, David asked environmental organisation Greenpeace if he could hitch a ride on one of their trips.

Perhaps he'd just been watching an episode of Blue Planet.

Image copyright Twitter

...and they accepted.

Greenpeace said he could join their next expedition to the Antarctic - if he reached the target of 200,000 retweets!

Image copyright Twitter

Then the power was in the hands of the people!

He made this passionate plea on Twitter...

Image copyright Twitter

"A man needs his 'guins" is a pretty strong line. But maybe he should have gone all out, with something like "waddle I do without your help!"

Just a thought.

But he succeeded!

Check out this retweet tally! He easily made the 200,000 target in less than 24 hours! (This may work for a Hollywood actor but probably not for most of us!)

Image copyright Twitter

Greenpeace made it all official!

I'm sure whoever runs the Greenpeace Twitter account enjoyed this little 'well done' boogie from Chief Mate Fernando as much as the rest of us did.

Image copyright Twitter

So it looks like David is off to Antarctica to get his 'happy feet'!

Let's hope Fernando's not so offended by David's critique of his dance skills that he withdraws the offer.

Image copyright Twitter

Fans are already getting pretty excited about the prospect.

Of course who knows when, or if, David will definitely be joining the Greenpeace expedition, or whether he'll be too tied up filming.

But in any case, the whole story is flipping marvellous!