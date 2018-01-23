What's going on with the most watched volcano in the world?

This volcano in the Philippines has to be one of the most watched volcanoes in the word!

There's been a slow leaking of smoke and lava out of the Mayon volcano over the last few weeks.

On Monday, a big cloud of smoke burst out of the crater, followed by loads of lava pouring out overnight.

More than 27,000 people who live nearby have already been moved to safer areas after fears of a big eruption coming.

Some classes at local schools have been suspended, and a danger zone, covering five miles from the volcano summit, has also been put in place.