Oscar nominations: 7 things you didn't know about the statues
It's Oscar nominations day when we find out which films are tipped to win big prizes. To mark the occasion, we've been finding out about those famous gold statues.
Did you know that nobody actually knows why they are called ‘Oscars’. Rumour has it that when a woman called Margaret Herrick, who worked for the organisation which gives out the awards, first saw the little statue, she said that it resembled her Uncle Oscar – and the name stuck! It was officially adopted in 1939.
So, that's why we call them ‘Oscars’. But the official name of the award is actually an Academy Award of Merit. In this photo we can see Emma Stone posing with her Academy Award of Merit for Best Actress for her role in 'La La Land' last year (that's a bit of a mouthful isn't it - let's stick to Oscar!)
Despite what it might look like, the statuettes - pictured here backstage last year - are not actually solid gold. They are really made out of bronze and then plated in 24-carat gold instead.
It may not come as a surprise to learn that they are not the quickest things to make. It takes 3 months just to make 50 of them, so we imagine the people who make the awards have been busy for quite some time now, given that the awards ceremony is on 4 March - not long to go now!
So how big actually are they? Well, each Oscar statuette is in fact just under 35cm tall and weighs almost 4kg, which is about the same as a cat. Can you imagine carrying Fluffy around with you all evening?! That's quite heavy!
This year is the 90th Oscars, so the awards have been going for a long time. During World War II, though, there was a metal shortage, so the statuettes were actually made of painted plaster for 3 years. The people who won them during those years were able to swap them after the war for metal ones.
Finally, what does the statuette actually represent? Well, it has a film reel on it (which makes sense given what the awards are for!). But this film reel has five spokes for a very special reason. They in fact represent the original five branches of the Academy, which gives out the awards – actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers.
