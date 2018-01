Lots of you probably have something like a dog or cat as a pet - not chickens!

But Avi loves looking after his hens, even when it means getting up early to feed them and cleaning out the poo from their pen.

He started out with just 4 hens, but then had the idea of selling the eggs his hens lay and so they got some more

Avi and his family now have 56 hens to look after!

Sounds like an great way to earn eggs-tra pocket money!