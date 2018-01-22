Five facts about Kyle Edmund

  • 22 January 2018

Britain's Kyle Edmund is through to his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open - but what do we know about him?

    Kyle is 23 years old. He was born in Johannesburg in South Africa but moved to North Yorkshire when he was three.

    He started playing tennis when he was 10 years old. He says if he wasn't a tennis player, he would play cricket or be a Formula 1 driver.

    Kyle is a football fan and supports Liverpool football club.

    His nickname is "Kedders".

    In his spare time he likes playing golf and listening to music.

