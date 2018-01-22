Five facts about Kyle Edmund
Britain's Kyle Edmund is through to his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open - but what do we know about him?
-
AFP
Kyle is 23 years old. He was born in Johannesburg in South Africa but moved to North Yorkshire when he was three.
-
Reuters
He started playing tennis when he was 10 years old. He says if he wasn't a tennis player, he would play cricket or be a Formula 1 driver.
-
Allsport
Kyle is a football fan and supports Liverpool football club.
-
Reuters
His nickname is "Kedders".
-
Reuters
In his spare time he likes playing golf and listening to music.
Image gallery
Image gallery
Five facts about Kyle Edmund
- 22 January 2018
Image gallery
Five of the hottest sports competitions
- 19 January 2018
Image gallery
Playing for the enemy?
- 18 January 2018