Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?

He thought it was all over! To be fair to this Thai goalie it really doesn't look like there is any chance this goal was going in!

It hits the cross bar, and given the teams were tied 19-19 in a penalty shoot out, he's understandably relieved.

But as he ran back towards his teammates celebrating, the ball came down to earth and spun into the unguarded net.

It's been called one of the most ridiculous penalties ever!