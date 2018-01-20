Check out this Wonder Woman's skiing skills!

It's certainly a pretty cool way to make an exit!

American downhill skier Julia Mancusco dressed as Wonder Woman for her final professional competition.

She's the most successful female American skier at major championships. She's won a gold, two silvers and a bronze over the last three Winter Olympics.

So it's only right that she celebrated her wonderful successes, as a real super hero - with the cape and tights to match!

She didn't qualify for this year's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, so she's decided to hang up her professional skis and will no longer compete.

But she's certainly wonderful to watch on the slopes.