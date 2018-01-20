Chicago West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West opt for another unusual baby name

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The proud parents made the announcement on Friday night.

She's got a sister called North and a brother called Saint, so we probably should have expected baby number three to have an unusual name too.

Say hello to little Chicago!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the birth of their new daughter on Friday night. She was born via a surrogate mother.

But it's the baby's unusual name that people have been getting most excited about.

People had been trying to guess what the superstar parents would go for this time around. Popular guesses were Donda, Angel and Ava.

Other people thought they've follow classic Kardashian tradition, and go for a name that starts with a K.

But instead they chose Chicago - the name of dad Kanye's home city!

Image copyright KimKardashianWest.com Image caption Kim made the big annoucement on her app

Kim is keen to make sure people are pronouncing the name correctly.

She retweeted a post that read: "To everyone who thinks it's literally pronounced as CHI. No. It's 'Shy'."

She added: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Surrogacy is the name given to a pregnancy where a woman carries and gives birth to another person's baby.

It's often an option for people unable to have children themselves.