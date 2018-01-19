Five of the hottest sports competitions
Tennis players at the Australian Open are sweltering under the Australian summer heat. But they're not the only sporting stars to have to play in super high temperatures...
Getty Images
Temperatures on day five at the Australian Open in Melbourne reached 40C and many players were finding it tough including France's Alize Cornet pictured here. Tennis ace Novak Djokovic called the conditions 'brutal'.
Getty Images
But the tennis star has played in some really hot weather during his career. In 2015, when Novak won Wimbledon last year, the tournament recorded its highest temperature - reaching over 35C. Not really what you expect for a summer in London!
Getty Images
And it's not just tennis. In 2017, at America's World Series baseball championship in California temperatures reached a record 39C - sweltering when you're wearing a full baseball kit and helmet!
Getty Images
If you're running across the Sahara desert then you've got to expect the heat. Runners taking part in the Marathon de Sables have to cover over 156 miles in six days in what's considered by many to be the toughest footrace in the world.
Getty Images
Sometimes drastic measures have to be taken if it's going to be too hot for players. The football World Cup in 2022 is to be held in Qatar in Asia. It will be the first World Cup not to be played in June or July. Instead it's taking place in November and December when the weather is milder in the middle-eastern country.
