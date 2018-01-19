Five of the hottest sports competitions

  • 19 January 2018

Tennis players at the Australian Open are sweltering under the Australian summer heat. But they're not the only sporting stars to have to play in super high temperatures...

  • Alize Cornet of France Getty Images

    Temperatures on day five at the Australian Open in Melbourne reached 40C and many players were finding it tough including France's Alize Cornet pictured here. Tennis ace Novak Djokovic called the conditions 'brutal'.

  • Novak Djokovic Getty Images

    But the tennis star has played in some really hot weather during his career. In 2015, when Novak won Wimbledon last year, the tournament recorded its highest temperature - reaching over 35C. Not really what you expect for a summer in London!

  • World Series pitch Getty Images

    And it's not just tennis. In 2017, at America's World Series baseball championship in California temperatures reached a record 39C - sweltering when you're wearing a full baseball kit and helmet!

  • Marathon de Sables Getty Images

    If you're running across the Sahara desert then you've got to expect the heat. Runners taking part in the Marathon de Sables have to cover over 156 miles in six days in what's considered by many to be the toughest footrace in the world.

  • Illustration of Qatar 2022 World Cup venue Getty Images

    Sometimes drastic measures have to be taken if it's going to be too hot for players. The football World Cup in 2022 is to be held in Qatar in Asia. It will be the first World Cup not to be played in June or July. Instead it's taking place in November and December when the weather is milder in the middle-eastern country.

More on this story