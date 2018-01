The makers of Toy Story and Finding Nemo are back with a brand new animated adventure called 'Coco'.

It tells the story of a 12-year-old Mexican boy, Miguel Rivera, who has dreams of becoming a musician.

But he discovers his secret family history when he travels to the Land of the Dead.

Nine-year-old film fan Rex went to find out more from the movie's director and producer.

Coco is out in UK cinemas on Friday 19 January.