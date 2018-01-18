Playing for the enemy: Sports stars who made the ultimate switch
With Arsenal's Sanchez rumoured to be joining Manchester United, we've been taking a look at some other sports stars who joined their rival team.
"Keep your friends close and your enemies closer" - that's how the saying goes. Alexis Sanchez has clearly been paying attention, as he's rumoured to be joining Manchester United.
Here's Robin van Persie proudly holding his Manchester United shirt. Arsenal fans were pretty cross when he made the transfer - and even more so when he helped his new team to take the 2013 Premier League title. Fuming!
Sanchez and van Persie weren't the first top players to leave Arsenal fans crying into their red shirts. Ashley Cole ditched his team mates to join Chelsea back in 2006. He made the move to get more money, earning him the nickname "Cashley". Burn!
It's not all been losses for Arsenal though. They managed to swipe Sol Campbell from their arch rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. The central defender had a long career at Spurs after moving up from their youth team. But he went from club hero to club zero when he ditched his long time team to go and play at Highbury.
Transfer upsets don't just happen in football, and sporting rivalries don't come much bigger than the one between these two NBA teams. Karl Malone was a star player for the Utah Jazz, they've even got his statue outside their stadium. Karl ditched his team to join the Los Angeles Lakers, hoping to win his first NBA title. He got his punishment though when Lakers lost the finals and he ended his career without fulfilling his dream. What a shame!
When it comes to being punished though, this guy definitely comes off worst. Luis Figo's move from Spanish side Barca to rivals Real Madrid has been called the most treacherous transfer ever - and boy did he pay for it. Angry fans showed him what they thought of the move during a match between the two sides. When Figo came to take a corner right by his old team's supporters they threw a pig's head onto the pitch. Yes, that's right - a pig's head. Disgusting!
