Playing for the enemy: Sports stars who made the ultimate switch

  • 18 January 2018

With Arsenal's Sanchez rumoured to be joining Manchester United, we've been taking a look at some other sports stars who joined their rival team.

  • Alexis Sanchez playing for Arsenal Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer" - that's how the saying goes. Alexis Sanchez has clearly been paying attention, as he's rumoured to be joining Manchester United.

  • Robin Van Persie holding his Manchester United shirt. John Peters/Getty Images

    Here's Robin van Persie proudly holding his Manchester United shirt. Arsenal fans were pretty cross when he made the transfer - and even more so when he helped his new team to take the 2013 Premier League title. Fuming!

  • Ashley Cole playing for Chelsea Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Sanchez and van Persie weren't the first top players to leave Arsenal fans crying into their red shirts. Ashley Cole ditched his team mates to join Chelsea back in 2006. He made the move to get more money, earning him the nickname "Cashley". Burn!

  • Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal Ian Kington/Getty images

    It's not all been losses for Arsenal though. They managed to swipe Sol Campbell from their arch rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. The central defender had a long career at Spurs after moving up from their youth team. But he went from club hero to club zero when he ditched his long time team to go and play at Highbury.

  • Statue of Karl Malone outside the home of the Utah Jazz. Steve Dykes

    Transfer upsets don't just happen in football, and sporting rivalries don't come much bigger than the one between these two NBA teams. Karl Malone was a star player for the Utah Jazz, they've even got his statue outside their stadium. Karl ditched his team to join the Los Angeles Lakers, hoping to win his first NBA title. He got his punishment though when Lakers lost the finals and he ended his career without fulfilling his dream. What a shame!

  • Luis Figo on the pitch Christophe Simon/Getty Images

    When it comes to being punished though, this guy definitely comes off worst. Luis Figo's move from Spanish side Barca to rivals Real Madrid has been called the most treacherous transfer ever - and boy did he pay for it. Angry fans showed him what they thought of the move during a match between the two sides. When Figo came to take a corner right by his old team's supporters they threw a pig's head onto the pitch. Yes, that's right - a pig's head. Disgusting!

