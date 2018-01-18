Space Invaders! hit Tokyo

Aliens are attacking Tokyo in Japan! Tiny, computer generated aliens!

Luckily it's just a video game called Space Invaders.

If you've never heard of it, that's probably because it's really old. It was released in 1978, 40 years ago!

A special exhibition to celebrate the anniversary has been organised in Japan, where the game was developed.

The games creator, Tomohiro Nishikado, made the game entirely by himself. Now a team of people have re-imagined it for a new generation.

Check out the video and take a look around the "Play! Space Invaders!" exhibition...