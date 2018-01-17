Bayeux Tapestry: What is a Unesco Memory of the World?

Another item from World War II history on the list is documents relating to the building and the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Berlin Wall split Europe in two and divided the German city of Berlin for almost 30 years. It was built overnight - much to the surprise of people on either side of it - and it stopped people moving from one part of the city to the other (you can find out more about it in the link at the bottom of this page). It was knocked down in 1989, but it remains an extremely important part of European history.