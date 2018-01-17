Send us your snow pictures!

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK has been shivering overnight, with lots of snow falling across Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as in parts of England and Wales.

We want to know if it's snowing where you live - and send us your pictures too!

Maybe you've had time to build a snowman before school, or has school even been cancelled today?

We want your snow pictures!

Send them to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.