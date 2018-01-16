Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
16 January 2018 Last updated at 15:26 GMT
Thousands of people have been moved to safety after the Mayon volcano in the Philippines began erupting.
The Filipino Volcanology Institute have described the eruption as 'quiet' because it has been slowly spitting out ash and lava.
It doesn't look very quiet to us! But experts have warned the eruption could turn explosive at any time, which is why many people have been evacuated.
Check out the video to see some amazing pictures.