X Factor news: 'Cheryl's going to come back'

Dermot O'Leary has apparently revealed that a certain someone will be making an appearance when X Factor hits our screens again.

"Cheryl's going to come back," he is reported to have told the Metro.

She did appear on the last series, but as a guest judge at Simon Cowell's judges' houses.

Recently, she has been busy raising her baby son Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne, who used to be in One Direction.

So Cheryl fans will no doubt be delighted to hear she is planning to return to our screens.

We have contacted ITV to confirm if what Dermot has said is true. The channel haven't got back to us yet.

Here she is the last time she was a judge in 2016

But who else would Dermot like to see on the panel?

"If it wasn't Cheryl, I would love Mariah [Carey]," he said. "It would be a whole new world of crazy!"

Dermot will be hosting the National Television Awards next week on Tuesday, which you can watch on ITV at 7:30pm.