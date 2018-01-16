This is the fastest mile ever run in Antarctica

26-year-old Irishman Paul Robinson has broken the record for running the fastest mile ever in Antarctica .

It took him just 4 minutes and 17.9 seconds to run the mile.

In case you're wondering the World Record on the track is 3 minutes 43.13 seconds, so not bad going considering he was running on snow in -20 degrees, rather than in a stadium full of fans cheering him on!

The record attempt took place 650 miles from the South Pole just before Christmas last year.

He said the experience was like ' running on the moon'.

Have a watch.