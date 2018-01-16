Mars: thick ice sheets on red planet

Image copyright NASA

Scientists say there are 130 metre thick ice sheets under the red dust on Mars.

New data from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a NASA spacecraft that studies the surface of Mars, has found cliffs cut out of thick sheets of ice, which may be able to tell us about the planet's climate over the past millions of years.

The ice sheets start less than a metre below the surface and the team estimates that they are more than 130 metres thick!

It's thought the ice could have formed in layers as snow or frost, that was then squashed and hardened into ice over time as more piled up.

Also the area around these ice deposits doesn't have any craters from meteor impacts, which makes experts think that the ice may be relatively fresh.

Well, relatively fresh for space!

That means it was deposited in the last few million years, rather than over a billion years!

It's thought liquid water disappeared on Mars over 3.5 billion years ago.

But NASA hopes discoveries like this could potentially provide frozen water to future robot or human exploration missions.