Invincibles! Seven record-breaking runs
This weekend Liverpool put an end to Manchester City's amazing run of victories, but let's have a look at some other champions and their record runs...
It's been an amazing run for Manchester City but all good things have to come to an end, right? The Manchester team fell short against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in a tense match seeing the Reds take the game 4-3. City had been doing amazingly well in the Premier League this season, with a run of 20 wins and two draws in a row. They came close to beating Arsenal's current record of completing an entire league season with no losses. But it isn't all doom and gloom, City still have a healthy lead in the Premier League... Why don't we have a look at some other record runs!
Arsenal hold one of the most sought after accomplishments in English football: not being beaten all season. The team that became known as "The Invincibles" won or drew all 38 league games in the 2003/2004 season. Manchester City fans will surely have thought that a repeat of this record was possible, despite their manager, Pep Guardiola insisting it was not. In fact the only other English football team to end a top flight season without a loss was Preston North End...way back in 1888...
This one might surprise you, or it might not, depending on if you are a Celtic fan! The Scottish side holds the British record for the longest run in professional football without losing. For 69 games between 16 May 2016 and 17 December 2017 they were unstoppable. They broke their own club's record of 62 matches unbeaten which had stood for 100 years. So if anyone ever talks down Scottish football, you can tell them all about Celtic's amazing record.
Let's meet a real legend of athletics next - Ed Moses. The US runner (far left) was the main man when it came to the 400 hurdles. At Olympic Games and World Championships no-one could touch him for years. He won 122 races in a row over nearly 10 years, between 1977 and 1987. His winning streak included Olympic gold medals and setting the world record in the event four times!
Onto a very different sport, swimming. And a name that has dominated the pool: the 'Baltimore Bullet', Michael Phelps. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with a whopping 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze. He was also the most decorated athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic games, bringing home five gold's and a silver in the competition. But did you know he went undefeated in his favourite race - the 200m Butterfly - for 10 YEARS! At the 2012 Olympics in London he was finally beaten by South African, Chad Le Clos (and he wasn't very happy about it)
From water to land and the next sportsperson on our list gets a bit of mechanical help to hit top speed. Meet rally driver, Sébastien Loeb. Sébastien is the most successful rally driver in the history of the World Rally Championship. His winning streak meant he won the World Championship 9 times in a row! Amazing! He also has a number of other titles under his belt including; most wins, most podium finishes and most points in the competition. Loeb's record run came to an end in 2013... when Sébastien just decided to not enter into most of the World Rally Championships. So basically he put a stop to his own record run!
Next to a pretty unusual "sport". Marbles! This picture is from the World and British Marbles Championships in 2017. But back in the 1960s, there was always a sure-fire favourite to win. Marble team the Toucan Terribles won 12 championships on the trot - starting in 1964, they won every year until 1976!
Last up, I know what you're thinking: "Ant and Dec haven't got anything to do with sport!" Well that's true but they are both big Newcastle United fans... that's good enough, right? Well, Ant and Dec are the 'Invincibles' of the TV world. Voted for by the public, the pair have won the Most Popular Presenter Award at the National Television Awards for 16 years in a row! Some people have even said it's time for the presenting pair to stand down from receiving the award and let someone else have a go... We say "No way!"- Ant and Dec forever!
