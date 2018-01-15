Invincibles! Seven record-breaking runs

Last up, I know what you're thinking: "Ant and Dec haven't got anything to do with sport!" Well that's true but they are both big Newcastle United fans... that's good enough, right? Well, Ant and Dec are the 'Invincibles' of the TV world. Voted for by the public, the pair have won the Most Popular Presenter Award at the National Television Awards for 16 years in a row! Some people have even said it's time for the presenting pair to stand down from receiving the award and let someone else have a go... We say "No way!"- Ant and Dec forever!