A Wallaby gets the jump on police in Australia.

It's not that unusual to be stuck in early morning traffic, but when it's caused by a wayward Wallaby it's enough to make you hopping mad.

This is exactly what happened in Australia recently when a Wallaby which is a smaller version of a Kangaroo decided to cross the Sydney Harbour bridge.

It led police on a wild chase across the bridge before they eventually managed to capture it.

It was taken to a Zoo to be checked over and it's now recovering there.