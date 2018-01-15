CHAT: Giggs for Wales? Are you excited?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Ryan Giggs looks set to be named Wales manager.

Wales are due to announce their new manager later.

The man expected to get the job is Ryan Giggs.

The former Manchester United legend hasn't officially been a manager before although he was in charge of Manchester United for four games after David Moyes left the club at the end of the 2013-14 season.

He spent the next two seasons as Louis van Gaal's assistant but left after Jose Mourinho was appointed manager at Old Trafford.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales between 1991 and 2007 and was the captain of his country - but he was criticised for regularly pulling out of squads and especially for missing friendly matches.

So is the Welsh Wizzard the man for the job - we want to hear what YOU think!

Send us your comment

- Is he the right man for the job?

- Are you excited about who he'll pick?

- Would you rather have someone with more experience?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.