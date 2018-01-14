Brit Awards 2018 nominations: Which stars are up for awards?
The Brit Awards take place on 21 February but who is nominated for a prize? Here are the acts up for some top awards.
-
PA
Dua Lipa leads the charge at this year's Brit Awards with five nominations, including best album. The singer, whose song New Rules was one of the biggest hits of last year, is also up for best female, best video, best single and British breakthrough artist.
-
Reuters
Ed Sheeran picked up four nominations after another incredible year dominating music charts across the world. He's up for best male, best single, best album and best video.
-
BBC/Getty Images/PA
The fan-voted best video category sees a fight between three former members of One Direction. Harry Styles' Sign of the Times will go up against Zayn and Taylor Swift's I Don't Wanna Live Forever and Liam Payne's Strip That Down.
-
BBC
East London MC J Hus has picked up three nominations for his debut album Common Sense. Rag’n’Bone Man is also up for three awards too.
-
BBC / EPA / PA
Little Mix, Stormzy and Clean Bandit are all up for two awards at the show, which will be held at London's O2 Arena.
-
Getty Images
One person to have already picked up a Brit Award is soul singer Jorja Smith. She has won the Brits Critics' Choice Award, which singles out an artist to watch in the coming year.
-
Reuters
Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will host the ceremony on 21 February, which will include performances by Sam Smith, Foo Fighters and Stormzy.
Image gallery
Pictures: Top contenders at Brit Awards 2018
- 14 January 2018
You've never seen animal pictures quite like this
- 10 January 2018
Feeling hot! Sydney hits record temperatures
- 8 January 2018