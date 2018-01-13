Kids have their say on the World Cup play-off referee admits penalty error
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Kids react to World Cup play-off referee mistake

13 January 2018 Last updated at 09:41 GMT

The referee who awarded a penalty against Northern Ireland during their World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland says he made a mistake.

Ovidiu Hategan ruled that Corry Evans blocked a shot with his arm during the first leg, despite replays showing the ball struck the player's shoulder.

The Romanian will not be used as a referee at the World Cup in Russia.

Northern Ireland fans tell Newsround what they think about the mistake!

Read more