Kids react to World Cup play-off referee mistake
13 January 2018 Last updated at 09:41 GMT
The referee who awarded a penalty against Northern Ireland during their World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland says he made a mistake.
Ovidiu Hategan ruled that Corry Evans blocked a shot with his arm during the first leg, despite replays showing the ball struck the player's shoulder.
The Romanian will not be used as a referee at the World Cup in Russia.
Northern Ireland fans tell Newsround what they think about the mistake!