Image caption These little cats love watching the big cats on TV

Cats up and down the country are really 'feline' the new BBC television series Big Cats.

The programme uncovers the secret lives of some serious big cats like lions, lynxes and cheetahs.

And these cheeky guys were checking out their fellow members of the cat fam.

Image caption This little called Billy one reckons he can punch above weight.

Image caption No seriously, he really is trying to find out where it's hiding!