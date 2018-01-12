Sound of 2018: Meet the winner, Sigrid

Meet Sigrid. It has just been announced that she is the winner of BBC Sound Of 2018.

The competition started in 2003 in order to find some of the most exciting new talent in music.

Some of the previous winners have gone on to become massive stars - for example, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Haim, Years & Years and Sam Smith.

BBC Music went to meet Sigrid in Alesund in Norway, where she grew up.

At 21, she is one of the youngest ever artists to win the competition - beaten only by Adele, who was 19 when she topped the Sound of 2008 list.

Find out more about her in the video.