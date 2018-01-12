Did you know that black holes BURP? Yes - burp!

Imagine someone having dinner and they're eating and burping. Pretty gross eh?

Well, scientists have found that's what a black holes do - just like humans!

A black hole is a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light cannot get out.

When cosmic gas comes near it, it gets sucked in and then some energy is released back out just like a burp!

And they don't stop at one!

The things that science can tell us.