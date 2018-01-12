Dancing on Ice commentator QUITS skating show after just one episode.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Racing commentator Matt Chapman

'Dancing On Ice' commentator Matt Chapman has quit the ITV1 skating show after just one episode!

Matt, who normally works on horse racing, joined the series this year replacing Tony Gubba who passed away in 2013.

He had received mixed reviews from fans from last Sunday's show. Many said he sounded too much like he was commentating on horse racing.

He said that he has decided to 'hang up the skates' and 'leave the rink'.

ITV bosses now have to find a replacement for this Sunday's live programme.

They'd better get their skates on!