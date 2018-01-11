Why do people want to ban plastic?

Plastic - it's everywhere!

It takes a long time to get rid of - just a simple plastic bag can take hundreds of years to disintegrate.

In all that time the plastic can do lots of damage - getting into the oceans and getting inside animals.

And there's so much of it - in the UK alone, the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year would fill 1,000 of London's famous Royal Albert Hall.

But the problem's not just in the UK - plastic is washing up on beaches all around the world.

Lots of countries, including the UK, are trying to tackle the problem. This means trying to find ways to reduce the amount of plastic that's used and encouraging more recycling and reuse.