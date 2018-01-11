Space X to launch rocket carrying a car to orbit Mars

Space X are launching their new Falcon Heavy rocket at Kennedy Space Centre in the US state of Florida.

Elon Musk, the billionaire in charge of Space X, said: "It will be in deep space for a billion years or so if... it doesn't blow up on ascent."

Image copyright Space X Image caption Falcon Heavy reporting for launch.

The aim of this mission is to send a red Tesla car into orbit around the planet Mars. A red car for the Red Planet...

Image copyright Space X Image caption The Tesla car awaiting blast off.

The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in the world. It is not as powerful as the Saturn V, the rocket which propelled astronauts into space for the 1960's and 1970's Apollo missions, but it is lighter and more efficient.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Space X rocket during launch.

The launch represents a big step towards Space X's goal of sending humans to Mars.

It's hoped future Falcon Heavy rockets might send humans to live on the Martian planet.

Currently, most Space X launches send satellites into space for on behalf of companies and countries.

Image copyright Space X Image caption Space X hope to send humans to Mars in capsules like this in future.

Space X is run by billionaire Elon Musk. As well as a space rocket company, Musk also heads up a company that makes electric and driverless cars called Tesla.