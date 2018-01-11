Prime Minister: No more plastic waste by 2042

Image copyright PA

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to get rid of all avoidable plastic waste from the UK in the next 25 years.

She'll be making a big speech about it today, saying: "I think people will be shocked at how today we allow so much plastic to be produced needlessly."

Her plans include 'plastic-free' aisles in supermarkets and possible charges on things that only get used once like takeaway boxes.

But environmental groups say her plans aren't good enough and need to be made part of the law to make them affective.

We'll have more on this story after the Prime Minister makes her big speech.