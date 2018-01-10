Double amputee Billy Monger is back in the driving seat

Double amputee Billy is back behind the wheel.

Billy, also known as 'Billy Whizz', lost both of his legs in a high speed crash while racing in Formula 4 at Donnington Park last April.

Billy has been fitted with two prosthetic legs and after almost 9 months he is back in the driving seat. This weekend he is competing as part of a stunt team, but insists his dream is “still the same” as he aims “to be an F1 driver”.

Watch to see how Billy controls his car with his two prosthetic legs.

Go Billy!