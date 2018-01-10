Heavy rain in California brings huge mudslides and floods

Media playback is unsupported on your device Southern California deals with dangerous mudslides

Mudslides and flooding in southern California are causing huge amounts of damage.

Witnesses have described large rocks, the size of small cars, rolling down hills, blocking roads and destroying houses.

At least 13 people have been killed, and more than 150 have been taken to hospital.

Image copyright Twitter/@eliasonmike Image caption Huge boulders like this rolled down hills and into homes and roads

Rescue teams helping those affected, as well as search for other people who may be missing.

Thousands of people who live in the area have left, and more than 50 rescues have been carried out, including that of a 14-year-old girl.

The mudslides were so powerful that some homes were even knocked off their foundations in the community of Montecito.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mud almost completely filled up the interior of this car in Burbank, California - one of the areas that had been completely evacuated.

Police have said some areas "looked like a World War One battlefield".

They have shut down more than 30 miles of the main coastal road because of the "waist-high" water levels.

Thousands of California residents were asked to leave their homes on Monday for the second time in two months, after already facing wildfires back in December.

Some of the homes worst affected weren't within an evacuation zone set up by police.