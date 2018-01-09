Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Amazing Animals

  • 9 January 2018

The National History Museum have chosen 24 of the best pictures from their Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017- People's Choice award. Voting closes on 5 February.

  • hammerhead shark Adriana Basques

    A hammerhead shark among a school of cottonmouth jack fish. Hammerhead sharks in the deep waters of Coco's Island in Costa Rica where the currents are often very fierce and it's difficult to see.

  • Gorillas feeding on young bamboo shoots and relaxing Alan Chung

    Gorillas feeding on young bamboo shoots and relaxing in a leafy open spot. This 'Hirwa' (which means the lucky one) gorilla family were pictured after two hours hiking with rangers in Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda.

  • A herd of zebra near a waterhole Charl Senekal

    This herd of zebra have a near perfect reflection and were pictured in South Africa’s Zimanga Game Reserve.

  • fluffy Caribbean flamingo chick with its parent Claudio Contreras Koob

    This fluffy Caribbean flamingo chick is less than five days old and is with one of its parents in the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve in Mexico.

  • A snowy owl shaking off its feathers on a rainy winter day. Connor Stefanison

    A snowy owl shaking off its feathers on a rainy winter day. This one looks just like Harry Potter's owl Hedwig!

  • A giraffe grooming its companion David Lloyd

    A giraffe grooming its friend against a white overcast sky at Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve.

  • A polar bear cub and its mother Debra Garside

    A polar bear cub and its mother in Wapusk National Park in Canada. The photographer waited six days for this polar bear family to emerge from their den in high winds and freezing temperatures.

  • A colourful blue feather leg dragonfly and a fly in Bad Alexandersbad, Germany. Eva Haußner.

    A colourful blue feather leg dragonfly and a normal fly in Bad Alexandersbad, Germany. What an unusual sight!

  • A baby orangutan lays its small hand in the big hand of its mother Jami Tarris

    A close up picture of a baby orangutan laying its small hand in the hand of its mother in Borneo, Asia.

  • A small southern white-faced owl in a tree Jan Kolbe

    A small southern white-faced owl in a tree at a campsite in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. These owls have black-tipped ‘ear’ tufts and usually lay their eggs in the old nests of other birds.

  • A lowland gorilla in the car with her caretaker Jo-Anne McArthur

    Pikin, a lowland gorilla, was rescued and moved from her old enclosure in a safe forest sanctuary in Cameroon to a new one to be with her gorilla friends. Here she is on her way home with her caretaker.

  • A sunfish in an upright position ready to be cleaned by Mediterranean rainbow wrasses and other small wrasses. Jordi Chias Pujol

    A sunfish in an upright position ready to be cleaned by Mediterranean rainbow wrasses and other small wrasses. Wrasses are a family of fish and many of them are brightly coloured.

  • A polar bear walking along the edge of ice in the setting sun. Josh Anon

    A polar bear walking along the edge of ice. Her white coat is glowing in the setting sun.

  • A lilac-breasted roller riding a zebra at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Lakshitha Karunarathna

    A lilac-breasted roller bird riding a zebra at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. This roller spent an hour or more riding around and eating some tasty insects!

  • Sloth in tree Luciano Candisani

    This three-toed sloth in Brazil was photographed just hanging out in his tree! The photographer had to climb the cecropia tree in the Atlantic rainforest of southern Bahia, Brazil, to take this photo. It looks very high up!

  • Lilian’s lovebirds at waterhole Luke Massey

    A photographer from the UK took this picture of Lilian’s lovebirds (a small African parrot species) splashing around at a waterhole in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park. It certainly looks like a fun way to cool off.

  • Bears Marco Urso

    These bears were snapped at Kuril Lake in Russia, where they were waiting to go fishing for salmon. But they spotted the photographer and both stood up on their back legs to take a look at what he was doing! Curious creatures...

  • Leopard Martin van Lokven

    This leopard lives in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The guides at the park call her Fundi. Just before this picture was taken, she had come down out of her tree and stood by the photographer's car - and just stared at him. Look at those eyes!

  • Gurnard fish Mike Harterink

    This photo was taken in the Caribbean. In it, we can see a gurnard fish fanning out its fins to scare away predators. It can also use its fins to walk around and poke the ocean floor for food.

  • Southern humpback whale and her baby Ray Chin

    This pictures shows a southern humpback whale and her baby. The mother had travelled from the Antarctic to warmer water around Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean in order to have her little one. They were photographed peacefully floating about!

  • Hook the moose in Anchorage Alaska Ryan Miller

    If you live in the city of Anchorage in Alaska, chances are you may have come across one of these animals before. This is a moose called Hook just taking a rest at the roadside. It looks a bit chilly to us!

  • Roseate spoonbill Steven Blandin

    You might not have heard of this bird before. It is called a roseate spoonbill and a photographer took this picture of one in Florida in the USA. Its wings are up in the air like this because it was just landing on the water.

  • Giraffes Uri Golman

    These giraffes from the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya were photographed walking in formation through the plains. Three of them walked into a shadow at just the right time which allowed the photographer to take this arty shot.

More on this story