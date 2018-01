Connected toys like the I-Que Robot, Furby Connect, or Cloud Pets seem pretty cool, don't they?

They use Bluetooth and wi-fi so you can chat and play with them.

But experts are warning that there is also a danger that these kind of toys could be hacked.

This means people could be connecting to your toy and controlling what they say to you, without you realising.

Watch Hayley's report to find out more.