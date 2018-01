Image copyright PA

It was a big day for Princess Charlotte today as she started at nursery school.

Charlotte's mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the photos at Kensington Palace before heading off for her first day.

Image copyright The Duchess of Cambridge

Kensington Palace released the photos this afternoon and we're all loving how cute Princess Charlotte looks in her red coat.

I bet her dad, Prince William, and her mum were dead proud!