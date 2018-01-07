Kids in the US: We've had 12.5 inches of snow, it was awesome!

People in North America have been experiencing record-breaking freezing cold weather after a weather "bomb cyclone" hit the region earlier this week.

Temperatures have been forecast to fall below -29 degrees, and snow has been falling across many of the states in the USA.

A huge 30cm of snow has fallen in Boston, and thousands of snow ploughs have been out clearing roads.

So what do you do when the weather gets that bad? Well, we've heard from some kids there about what they've been getting up to.