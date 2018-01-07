Animals have been affected by the really cold weather in the US

Humans and animals alike have been feeling the chill as large parts of North America have been experiencing freezing cold weather and snow in the last week all thanks to a weather "bomb cyclone" which has hit the area.

Unusually places like Texas and Florida which don't usually get really cold weather have also been affected and the animals who live there haven't seen anything like it!

Iguanas, which are cold-blooded, can shut down when it gets too chilly and in Florida they have been dropping out of trees.

Thankfully experts say they're not dead just stunned and as soon as the temperature warms up they get going again.

Have a watch to find out more.