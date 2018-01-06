Wild Giant Panda takes a stroll
6 January 2018 Last updated at 12:49 GMT
Here's a sight you don't see very often.
On Newsround we often show you pictures of Pandas in sanctuaries - because until recently they've been endangered for many years.
Well, here's some very rare video of a Giant Panda actually out in the wild.
It was caught on film looking for food near a village in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
It strolled around for about 10 minutes before disappearing back into the forest.
