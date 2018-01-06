Wild Giant Panda takes a stroll

Here's a sight you don't see very often.

On Newsround we often show you pictures of Pandas in sanctuaries - because until recently they've been endangered for many years.

Well, here's some very rare video of a Giant Panda actually out in the wild.

It was caught on film looking for food near a village in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

It strolled around for about 10 minutes before disappearing back into the forest.

Watch this!