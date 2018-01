Meet the Brit who' is definitely flying high in Australia!

This is Ollie Chitty, and he's just set a new world record for the furthest travelled by hang glide.

He went 388 kilometres which is like going from London to Middlesbrough.

It was at the International Classic competition, and took Ollie, 5 and a half hours going at an average speed of 55 miles per hour.

Watch this...