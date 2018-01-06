Check out these amazing pictures of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival

  • 6 January 2018

Thousands of workers have created these incredible snow and ice sculptures for the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival

  • Fireworks celebrating the start of the festival Getty Images

    The world’s largest ice festival began this week in Harbin, a city in the northeast of China.

  • Some of the ice sculptures Getty Images

    Famed as the 'Ice City', Harbin is known as being one of China’s coldest cities in the winter.

  • One of the many snow sculptures on display at the festival. Anadolu Agency

    The festival first started in 1983 and this year will run from the 5th of January. Officially, the festival lasts one month. However, exhibits often open earlier and stay longer, weather permitting.

  • Workers putting the finishing touches to one of the artworks. Getty Images

    On average the temperature in Harbin is around -18 January and -14 in February, so not much chance of the sculptures melting then …

  • Some of the many ice sculptures on display GREG BAKER

    The ice sculptures include recreations of castles, historic landmarks and famous figures, including Moscow’s Red Square, Beijing's Temple of Heaven and Bangkok’s Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

  • Workers putting the finishing touches to one of the artworks. Getty Images

    It took around 10,000 workers make this year's ice world and it’s spread over an area of 600,000 square metres - that's nearly as big as Disneyland

  • Visitors posing in front of one of the many sculptures Getty Images

    Last year more than one million people attended the festival, however some people think that 100,000 people a day could visit this year.

  • Multicoloured sculptures Getty Images

    At night thousands of computer-controlled LEDs light-up the huge ice sculptures. It's looks pretty spectacular doesn't it?

