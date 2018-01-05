What you need to know about the latest hacking threat

Just like bugs and viruses that can make you feel ill, computer viruses and bugs are bad news.

Experts have just announced they've found two new bugs that are a bit worse than usual.

'Meltdown 'and 'Spectre' are two bugs that *could* be used to attack your devices - phones, tablets or computers.

And the problem might affect almost all of the devices around the world.

What can you do right now

These bugs are potentially so big that companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have worked around the clock to fix them - hopefully their experts will help you stay safe.

But, make sure you install any software updates on your phone, tablet or computer.

It also means you want to be even more careful about what you download and the websites you go to.