Bieber is getting his own exhibit in a museum!

Image caption Singer Justin Bieber accepts the award for best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011

It was just a matter of time - Justin Bieber is to be honoured with a new exhibition in his home town in Stratford, Ontario, Canada in February.

The 'Steps to Stardom' exhibition which references the young singer's early shows on the steps outside his local theatre will open in February.

Image copyright Jeff Fusco Image caption Back in the day - Justin Bieber performs at the Jingle Bell Ball in New Jersey, America in December 2009.

His grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale have collected a selection of items that show his childhood days and rise to fame.

Among the items that are going to be on show are Bieber's Grammy Award, microphones, a hockey bag, and personal letters.

You better Belieber it!