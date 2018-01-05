Chat: Should energy drinks be sold to kids under 16?

Image copyright Bloomberg Image caption Waitrose has said it will no longer sell energy drinks to kids

A leading supermarket has said that it's going to stop selling high caffeine energy drinks to kids under 16.

It's because people are worried that there's too much sugar and caffeine in them which isn't healthy for children.

Research has shown that kids in the UK are one of the biggest consumers of energy drinks in Europe.

So what do you think, is it right for supermarkets to ban energy drinks for kids under 16?

