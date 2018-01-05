'Dancing on Ice' contestants revealed!
Dancing on Ice is back on Sunday 7th January and we reveal who is in the return of this series!
You would have to have had your head stuck inside a sponge cake to not know who this is! Yes it's Bake Off winner, Candice Brown. Can she whip up something special on the ice? Candice has said "My friends call me "Bambi on Ice and that's just normal day to day!" Let's hope she doesn't fall over as much as Bambi did!
Next up is Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay! Kem is apparently very excited to be on the show and said he "still can't believe I'm going to be on Dancing on Ice! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra." So Kem, at least we know you're a fan of lycra...
It's Brooke Vincent and if you're a Corrie fan then you will know her face. Brooke has said her skating "isn't up to much" at the moment but there's still time for her to get that practice on the ice!
Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring is "super excited" to be taking part in 'Dancing on Ice'. Stephanie said she's very nervous, but up for the challenge.
Another star from Corrie's cobbles - Antony Cotton has played Sean Tully in Coronation Street since 2013. Now Antony is going to give 'Dancing on Ice' a go! He says he's competitive and enjoys a challenge. Well you might need to have a bit more than just a love of competition to get ahead in this game...
TV weatherman Alex Beresford might have the knowledge when it comes to storms and cold fronts but what about the knowledge of how not to fall over when ice skating? He only just recently started training, so let's hope he is either a quick learner or just really good at dancing and skating at the same time.
Cheryl Baker used to be a pop singer in the 1980's with a band called 'Bucks Fizz' and it's more likely that your parents or even grandparents might recognise her more than you do. Cheryl has admitted that she's "very nervous" ahead of the competition but she's hoping to "shape up".
Singing sensation Lemar admits he's very competitive and is hoping that his musical background will help with his moves on the ice. He says that he thinks his two biggest supporters will be his children alongside his family and friends.
Geordie socialite Donna Air is looking forward to the sparkly costumes and getting fit. She says that she's hoping to come out of the show with a six pack!
Sports star Max Evans says that he's got no fears about hurting himself because he's so used to that from playing rugby! He is however concerned that he doesn't injure his partner - let's hope he remembers not to tackle her!
Athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton says that she loves dancing but knows that she's got to be more careful on the ice than when she's on the dance floor. She says that she also doesn't take criticism well as it's not something she is used to.
Reality star Jake Quickenden can't wait to take to the ice and is looking forward to wearing the costumes. "I've been walking around in my fiance's tights so I'm buzzing to do it!" he says "The more out there the better!" Costume designers - take note!
