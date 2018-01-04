Storm Eleanor: the trampolines that were blown away
Boing-boing bye-bye! These "flying trampolines" made some unusual journeys when Storm Eleanor hit the UK.
BBC
It's been really windy this week, with Storm Eleanor causing problems across the UK. But power cuts and road closures weren't the only things you had to deal with. Some kids lost their trampolines to the wind. And some of the trampolines caught up in the storm were found in some unusual places. Shoppers in Johnstone near Glasgow had a surprise when they found this one wedged between a local shop and the bus stop.
Network Rail
Two flying trampolines found their way onto train tracks near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.
Network Rail
A train had to stop while the trampolines were cleared out of the way.
PA
One kid's loss is another's gain - this trampoline found its way into the wrong back garden in Leeds, though it looks like it might not have survived the journey.
