Footy freestyle champ, Liv Cooke, shows off her silky skills
4 January 2018 Last updated at 15:39 GMT
Liv Cooke shocked passengers on the London Underground when she started performing some unbelievable footy tricks and flicks after another passenger lost his ball.
What her fellow passengers might not have know is that she's the 2017 Women's freestyle world champion and featured in a Euro 2017 advert.
She's also the first British female to have turned professional in the sport and was the youngest ever world champion.
Have a watch.