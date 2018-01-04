'Social media really impacts you especially at secondary school'

Social media becomes a lot more important to you guys when you move from primary to secondary school.

That's according to Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England - it's her job to look after children's rights.

Her report says that when you go to secondary school, playing games on social media becomes less important and getting likes and comments on what you share becomes more important.

She says she's concerned that kids are worrying too much about how they look online and many are finding social media hard to manage when they move to a bigger school.

She wants the government to do more to help kids cope as they move into secondary schools.

But how much does your social media use really change between primary and secondary school?

We asked some of you what you think.