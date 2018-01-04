The Big Question: Does the sound of your voice change in space?

1:37
23 November 2017
4 January 2018 Last updated at 08:29 GMT
In this week's Big Question we are looking at whether the sound of your voice changes when you're in space?
The question came from Year 5 Yellow Class, from Cairo in Egypt.
So we asked astronaut and scientist Tim Peake to give us an answer!
Turns out it depends on whether or not you're in a space suit - no kidding!
Check out the video to get yourself in the know!
If you've got your own Big Question you would like us to answer, get in touch