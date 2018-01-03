Super Blue Blood Moon: What is it and can I see it?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Here you can see a supermoon on the left and on the right is the same full moon, turn into a blood moon by a solar eclipse changing the light reflected onto it.

Have you ever heard of a 'Super Blue Blood Moon"?!

They are pretty rare and the last one happened around 150 years ago. This wonder of the night sky follows on from the New Year's Day supermoon.

"Supermoons" happen when a full Moon is closest to the Earth, appearing bigger and brighter than normal. They are called 'super' because they are 15 percent brighter and 30 percent bigger than regular full moons! Check out these amazing pictures from one in December 2017.

The space experts over at Nasa have said we have a 'supermoon trilogy' coming in January 2018 and the third and final one could be the most beautiful and rare... a "Super Blue Blood Moon".

So what is a "Super Blue Blood Moon"?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This is how the lunar eclipse looked in Frankfurt in Germany

It's a mashup of three views of the Moon.

We now know what a supermoon is, but what about those other adjectives?

A "Blue Moon" is what you call the second full moon in one month. So the supermoon expected on January 31st will also be the second full Moon of that month, which means it's a Blue Moon. They happen every two and a half years, on average.

Image copyright EPA Image caption This photgraph of a Blood Moon was taken in 2017 in Hungary

A "Blood Moon" is the name given for a view of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse. Because of the way light passes through the Earth's atmosphere during an eclipse, red light from the Sun is reflected onto it. The Moon's reddish colour earns it the nickname... Blood Moon.

So what's expected will be a royal spectacle indeed: a "Super Blue Blood Moon".

There you go - easy, right?

Where can I see the "Super Blue Blood Moon"?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption When the full Moon is closest to the Earth's orbit it looks much much bigger!

The best view of the lunar spectacular will be had from western North America across the Pacific Ocean to east Asia.

But don't feel bad if you can't see it with you own eyes, because if you check the Newsround website on the 1st of February we'll bring you some amazing pictures of it from around the world!