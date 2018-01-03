Beauty and the Beast was 2017's biggest film

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Watson played Belle in Beauty and the Beast

The live action remake of a Disney fairy tale classic was offically the biggest film of 2017.

Beauty and the Beast was the film seen by the most people in the UK and which also made the most money.

It beat Star Wars: The Last Jedi into second place, although that film only came out in the last month of 2017 and is still in cinemas, so its popularity will continue to grow in the coming weeks.

Emma Watson starred as Belle in the summer blockbuster which was also the most watched film around the world.